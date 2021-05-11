Faults for driving at 30 km / h

From June 11 the speed limits of 30 km / h They are already the most common limit in Spanish cities, and although this regulation aims to offer less pollution and greater safety, the truth is that it is far from being all advantages. The truth is that limiting to a maximum speed of 30 km / h also has contraindications, well we must not forget that the old Spanish car fleet has not been designed to circulate constantly at low speed.

Driving at 30 km / h means driving in first gear most of the time, and that in the long run is synonymous with more consumption and breakdowns

There is a truism in relation to this new speed limitation, and it is that in urban areas, the lower the speed, the lower the severity of accidents and run-ups. From this point of view the measure makes all the sense in the world, however the problem comes when this measure is implemented in a general way in all streets that only have one lane in each direction of movement, since not all cities are the same, nor do they all suffer from the same traffic, accident or pollution problems.

Much of the problem in this sense is the same as always, that uncomfortable problem to which the administrations do not seek a true solution: the Spanish fleet is seriously aging with an average age of 13.2 years… and up. This causes speed limitations to collide squarely with a fleet that is not prepared to adapt to the new regulations, and where driving at certain speeds can backfire.

The main problem with driving at 30 km / h for certain older cars is that forces the driver to circulate permanently in first relationship. This assumes circular raising the number of revolutions, increasing the sound of the engine given its higher revs and increasing fuel consumption. The cause? In many cases, driving at 30 km / h in second gear means moving practically at idle speed, so in the event of any demand for power (steepness) or need to slow down, we will reinsert first.

This way of driving, lengthened in time, causes us to drive where we work almost exclusively with the accelerator, giving gas and holding all the time. This habit is harmful to engine lugs, as we cause the propeller to generate movements in one direction and another that must be absorbed by the aforementioned blocks (silentblocks). To this we must add the bearing overwork when operating under high load conditions, without forgetting of course the anti-pollution systems where the lack of a constant working regime translates into EGR and FAP faults. In the case of being able to circulate in second gear at speeds of around 30 km / h, the problem is caused by the excess of vibrations and efforts involved in driving at very low turns. And if we also talk about very old or poorly maintained cars, we also find the cooling problems which can cause low speed driving for long periods.

Driving through the city, and at low speed, is the greatest enemy of a heat engine. And if it’s diesel even worse

In general terms we can say that urban circulation is not recommended for any car with a heat engine, especially if it is a diesel equipped with modern anti-pollution systems such as EGR or FAP. But if we add to that an even lower speed (20-30 Km / h) and long periods of use in these conditions, the chances of suffering a breakdown increase.

As a reflection of this situation, the great beneficiaries of this entry into force are hybrid and electric vehicles, vehicles where the use of an electric motor allows them not only not to be harmed, but to benefit from urban driving and low speed. Both factors favor the use of electric motors of one type or another, thus achieving greater efficiency, zero noise and the absence of breakdowns in the absence of moving parts, gearbox, anti-pollution systems, etc.