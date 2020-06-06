“Fauda” has become one of those series with more and more followers, it began almost hidden within the catalog of the giant Netflix, to reach a third season that continues to maintain the level of the previous ones. He continues to narrate the actions of an elite group of Mossad, in charge of infiltrating Palestine to avoid attacks, even if, in more than a moment, their expeditious methods violate the most basic human rights.

On this occasion, Doron is boxing coach for a young man from the West Bank, the son of a historic Hamas militant and a cousin of the current leader of the Arab insurgency. Due to a series of Israeli operations, the father and the son are left in a bad place, so they must execute a kidnapping of civilians that will cause the group led by Captain Ayub to come into conflict with the Palestinian terrorists to obtain a very complex rescue in the Gaza area, subjected by the law of the sheikhs of Hamas and the Hebrew actions.

This season they offer us more action and a little less political motivations, although they continue to treat one side and the other with all their virtues and miseries, which is appreciated because all the characters have a kind side and a dark side, avoiding the Manicheism itself. of this type of series. In addition, the twelve episodes have a fast-paced rhythm, a well-known staging, with a multitude of aerial shots that offer us the reality of Gaza, the West Bank and Hebron, along with some exteriors where you can notice the desert heat, with an Israel from which It avoids showing the most touristy part (Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, the Dead Sea or any other point of interest for a travel agency does not appear) and a Palestine impossible to rebuild due to the problems between Jews and Arabs. The interiors begin to be known to any follower of the series, from the operating rooms or interrogations to the soldiers’ homes. The good work in the staging of Rotem Shamir is noted, along with the script by Avi Isacharoff and Lior Raz, both protagonist of “Fauda”, with his angry and heroic Doron Kabilio.

Perhaps the weakest of these third adventures of the command are the impossible love story between Nurit and Sagi and the impossible entrance to the fortified house of one of the terrorist leaders, where it seems that all the armed men in the world may appear because they will be eliminated by four soldiers and a sniper. In favor, all the characters have motivations to decide their actions, especially Bashar, a young man focused on sports and far from politics, who, as in a tragedy, events bring him closer to evil. Without remedy and without being able to avoid it. A tragic sense that appears in Avichay, mired in guilt for having killed a partner by mistake. Hard to redeem.

Villains also have their entity, although Abu Muhamad has less weight than the previous antagonists overshadowed by Bashad and his father Jihad, and Captain Ayub remains the most ambiguous of all, with that double face of friend and enemy, as appropriate. On this occasion, and the result of a frustrated attack, he appears almost all the time with a cane to lean on, which gives a curious air to “Doctor House”.

Jewish culture seems to have become fashionable in this 2020 on Netflix, thanks to the success of “Unorthodox” although “Fauda” is superior, as it is not as irregular as that based on the novel by Deborah Feldman, which raised the level in New York but that was clinging to the impossible Berlin story, worthy of a desktop telefilm. “Fauda” maintains the tone throughout the “script” and, despite the fact that in this third there are more gaps than in its predecessors, it continues to be one of the most elaborate and interesting products in the catalog of that great pay-per-view empire in the one that has become Netflix.

FAUDA Season 3 Review

7 Final Note

Readers Rating: (1 Vote)

6.0