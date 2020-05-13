Fauci warns that hasty reopening will cause unnecessary suffering and death

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, warned Congress that a hasty reopening during the coronavirus pandemic will cause “unnecessary suffering and death.”

Miami World / AP

Fauci is one of the experts who will give a statement before a Senate committee, while President Donald Trump praises the states that reopen after the prolonged quarantine to contain the spread of the virus.

As a member of the commission appointed by the White House to respond to COVID-19, which has killed tens of thousands in the United States, Fauci will testify via videoconference, since he has been quarantined since a presidential staff member tested positive for the virus.

With the economy in freefall and more than 30 million unemployed, Trump is putting pressure on states to reopen their businesses.

Fauci said in a statement to the New York Times that authorities must abide by federal regulations for a gradual reopening, which includes a “downward trajectory” of positive tests or confirmed cases of coronavirus over two weeks, intense tracking of contacts and ” sentinel surveillance ”of asymptomatic people in vulnerable populations such as homes for the elderly.

“If we ignore the checkpoints in the standards … we risk numerous outbreaks appearing across the country,” Fauci wrote. “This will not only lead to unnecessary suffering and death, but will set us back on our attempt to return to normal.”

Other senior officials cited by the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions commission will also appear via video link since they were quarantined for having been in contact with White House personnel. So will the Republican commission chairman, Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who quarantined when a contributor tested positive.

The other experts cited are the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn; the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, and the Department of Health “testing czar”, Admiral Brett Giroir.

Before the session begins, the audience already offers two lessons to the country, said the president of the health NGO Trust for America’s Health, John Auerbach.

“The first is that the virus can impact any work or community environment,” said Auerbach. “Ensuring health when there are cases will be a great challenge.”

Another lesson is that public officials take the virus very seriously by not showing up in person. “They apply the standards they recommend to others,” said Auerbach. “There is no double standard.”