Uncertainty about the process of economic reopening 5:39

. – With more than half of the states in the United States partially reopening at the end of this week, the nation’s leading infectious disease doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, issued a wake-up call about the dangers of “skipping” coronavirus guidelines in an attempt to restart local economies.

The coronavirus has killed more than 63,000 people in the United States and has infected more than one million across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, some governors began relaxing the social distancing restrictions established to combat the pandemic. In the coming days, at least 31 states are planning phased reopens at businesses and gathering places.

WHO: Lifting restrictions does not mean the end of the covid-19 9:46

Some states risk reopening when they have not followed federal government guidelines, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The guidelines include a decrease in cases over a 14-day period, a return to pre-crisis conditions in hospitals, and the ability to quickly establish detection and testing sites.

Without those measures, some states could see an increase in cases, leading to more deaths than expected, according to health experts.

“There are some states, some cities, or whatever, that are seeing that and they are skipping the first checkpoint. And I mean, obviously, they could get away with it, but they’re putting themselves at a really significant risk, “Fauci said during a CNN coronavirus forum Thursday night. “I hope they can handle any rebound they see.”

Experts have warned against the dangers of reopening a country facing scant evidence, which they have described as crucial to returning to normal life.

PHOTOS | Postcards of the world when reaching the 2 million cases of coronavirus

Other states are imposing new restrictions

Governors’ approaches have differed significantly. While some states are preparing to ease coronavirus restrictions, others are imposing new ones or extending existing ones.

“We need to use the time to remain vigilant,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Thursday after extending the state’s order of confinement until May 15.

Some of the measures that governors have taken include:

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp allowed some businesses to open last week. He said he will not issue a home-confinement order across the state and that he will require businesses to operate with strict social distancing measures until May 13.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the closure of beaches and parks, and said the reopening of schools and businesses will be weeks later.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey extended the order to stay home until May 15.

Florida has two different approaches within its borders: Restaurants and retail stores may allow customers to enter at reduced capacity beginning Monday. But not in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties in South Florida, where 6 million people live.

West Virginia dentists were able to return to work on Thursday, while their restaurants, churches and other services such as salons must wait until Monday.

Some US state leaders move toward reopening, as coronavirus death toll nearly doubled in a week

The fight against covid-19 in California 3:34

Two more years of pandemic misery are forecast

As states face the most efficient way to reopen their economies, experts warn that aid may not come soon.

The coronavirus will likely continue to spread for another 18 months to two years, until most of the world’s population has been infected, a team of pandemic experts predicted Thursday in a new report.

The United States must prepare for the worst-case scenario that includes a second big wave of coronavirus infections in the fall and winter of 2020, according to the report. Even in the best case, people will continue to die from the virus.

“This will not stop until it infects 60 to 70% of people,” said Michael Osterholm, who heads the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. “The idea that this is going to end soon defies microbiology.”

Osterholm has written about pandemics for 20 years and was an adviser to several presidents. He said it will take nearly two years for the collective immunity to gradually develop among humans.

Covid-19: the reopening of establishments, is it safe to leave home? 1:08

An effective vaccine is still months away

There are 102 possible coronavirus vaccines in development worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. The United States National Institutes of Health was among the first to begin conducting human trials.

Doctors testing experimental coronavirus vaccines can look up local infection groups to test possible immunizations, Fauci said.

“If we go in there and there are a number of infections, you can get an efficacy signal right away, which means you can tell in advance if you have something that works or not,” Fauci said.

When the first phase of the safety tests shows that the vaccine is safe, possibly in the summer, the second and third phases of the tests can begin, he added.

With this testing approach, the United States can invest “hundreds of millions of dollars” to start developing a vaccine, even before researchers prove it works.

“You don’t have to wait five or six months to climb and get enough doses to give it to a significant number of people,” Fauci said. “That is a risky financial circumstance, but it is certainly worth the risk given the stakes.”

Assuming the vaccine is safe, effective and can be produced quickly, it could be available in January 2021, but it is not guaranteed.

Many things could go wrong with trying a vaccine, including complications for those who received the vaccine once they are exposed to the virus, Fauci said.

– CNN’s Jay Croft, Jamiel Lynch and Elizabeth Cohen contributed to this report.

.