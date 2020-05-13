The doctor Anthony Fauci, a leading epidemiologist for the United States Government, said Tuesday that he acknowledged that he did not know everything about the coronavirus and that, therefore, although the virus has hitherto affected older adults more, one must be very careful with children.

Miami Mundo /eldiariony.com

Based on data, children generally respond much better than adults and the elderly, especially those with preconditions. But I am very cautious, and I hope humble, in knowing that I do not know everything about the disease, “Fauci said in an appearance before the Senate via videoconference.

“We must be very careful, especially with children, because the more we learn, the more we see new things about the virus that we have not seen in studies in China and Europe”, he added, when asked by the recent cases reported of minors in the United States with inflammatory syndrome -also known as Kawasak syndrome- believed to be related to COVID-19.

“You have to be very careful, not be carefree and think that children are completely immune to the harmful effects of the virus”Fauci insisted.

At the same hearing, Fauci warned of the danger of resuming activity too soon, which could lead to a rebound in infections.

“We are in the right direction,” said the doctor. “But if they think we have it completely under control, no, we don’t have it,” added the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases..

In addition, he commented that although some states such as New York are managing to reduce the number of cases, but in other areas of the United States they are still increasing.

On a positive note, Fauci commented that eight vaccines are under development in the United States and he expects results on their viability in autumn or early winter.

“We hope to have multiple winners,” he said.