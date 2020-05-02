Anthony Fauci, the doctor who is leading the White House effort against the coronavirus, will testify before a Senate committee on May 12, a spokesman for Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander confirmed.

The confirmation comes hours after the White House blocked Fauci’s participation in a hearing on the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis before the Committee of Appropriations of the Lower House, as reported by NBC News.

The Committee of Appropriations She sought out Dr. Anthony Fauci as a witness at next week’s HHS Subcommittee on Labor Education on the COVID-19 response. An administration official informed us that the White House has prevented Dr. Fauci from testifying, “said spokesman Evan Hollander.

He had been asked to testify on May 6.

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Judd Deere said the May 6 hearing is not an “appropriate” time for Fauci to appear before the House.

The White House said Fauci is busy dealing with the pandemic and will appear before Congress later.

“As the Trump Administration continues to manage the entire government response to COVID-19, including the safe opening of the United States again and advancing the development of a vaccine, it is counterproductive to have the same people involved in those efforts appear at the hearings of Congress, “Deere said.” We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at an appropriate time. “

The first hearing of the Senate Health Committee will be next Thursday, May 7, with NIH officials and will focus on testing. The hearing that Fauci will participate will be on May 12.

Fauci testified about the virus before the House on March 11, when he warned: “We will see more cases and things will get worse than they are now.” His testimony was cut short when he was called to a meeting about the virus at the White House.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, was in charge of announcing that the medicine had received an “emergency authorization” from the Food and Drug Administration.

It has sometimes contradicted Trump’s optimistic statements about the virus and how much it is under control.

Fauci warned against relaxing social distancing measures that have helped slow the spread of the virus but have had a major impact on the economy. That has earned him criticism from some of Trump’s most ardent supporters, and Trump himself has retweeted a supporter who called for Fauci’s firing.

