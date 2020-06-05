USA: debate on reopening 2:11

. – The idea of ​​keeping schools closed in the fall due to safety concerns for children could be “a little difficult to achieve,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In a CNN phone interview on Wednesday, Fauci noted that children tend to have milder symptoms or even no symptoms when infected with covid-19.

What is not yet clear is whether children become infected as often as adults and if they often pass the infection on to others. Ultimately, he said, the decision to reopen schools should be based on the level of infection in each community.

In the last academic school year, 48 states recommended that schools close for the remainder of the year when the coronavirus began to spread rapidly.

Some, including Montana and Idaho schools, reopened for a few weeks before the end of the academic school year with the idea of ​​gaining experience in reopening that could be used in the fall.

“I hesitate to make general statements about whether or not it is a ‘safe’ appointment for children to return to school,” Fauci told CNN.

“When you talk about children going back to school and their safety, it really depends on the level of viral activity and the particular area you are talking about. What happens too often, understandably, but sometimes misleadingly, is that we speak of the country as a whole in a one-dimensional way. ”

Fauci seemed to think that keeping schools closed in general was not necessary.

“Children can get infected, so yes, so you have to be careful,” Fauci said. “You have to be careful with them and you have to be careful that they don’t spread. Now, to make an extrapolation that schools should not be opened, I think it is a little difficult to achieve. ”

Fauci noted that it is not premature to start the conversation about reopening schools at this time. “I think we need to discuss the pros and cons of bringing children back to school in September,” he said.

Stressing the importance of not generalizing, Fauci laid out the spectrum of scenarios for what a return to school might look like in the fall.

“In some situations there will be no problem getting children back to school,” he said. “In others, some modifications may need to be made. You know, the modifications could segment the class so you don’t have a crowded classroom, maybe half in the morning, half in the afternoon, having kids doing alternate schedules. There are a lot of things that can be done. ”

Speaking specifically about classroom designs, Fauci stressed the need to “be creative” and create plans based on the degree of infection in the community.

He suggested that one option is to space children at any other desk, or at every third desk, to maintain adequate social distance.

Ongoing study on how covid-19 affects children

Fauci expressed that the same type of creativity should apply to the way students come and go from school.

As the conversation continues about how schools can safely reopen, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, launched a study last month to further examine how covid-19 affects children. children.

The study will follow 6,000 people, both children and their families, chosen from 11 cities over the course of six months, to learn more about whether children are less likely to get coronavirus than adults.

“We don’t know for sure at this time,” said Fauci.

Fauci said his team probably won’t see the study results until December.