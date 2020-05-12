Dr. Anthony Fauci,

director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,

prepares to testify this Tuesday before a Senate committee on the

dangers faced by states reopening their activities in

middle of the pandemic.

Fauci will provide his testimony from

your residence since it is in isolation as a preventive way since

He was in contact with a person in the White House who contracted the coronavirus.

Randy Serrano has the information.

They will accompany him on

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

of Diseases, and the director of the Food Administration and

Medications, Dr. Stephen Hahn, who are also on

quarantine after being exposed to the vice president’s collaborator, Mike

Pence.

The president of the commission,

Senator Lamar Alexander will also have to do it remotely.

Alexander is also in quarantine because a member of his team gave

positive in COVID-19.

One of the president’s assistants caught COVID-19.

The Senate hearing is held when multiple states are

looking for ways to relax the economic restrictions applied to avoid

the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been urging

to various localities of the country to resume their economic activities, while

his own workplace has been contaminated by the coronavirus, which

underlines the difficulties he is having in convincing a burdened nation

due to illness.

This is a variable that shows the advance or fall of COVID-19.

Two cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the House

Blanca, one of the most protected places in the United States, so three of

the country’s top medical experts have had to place themselves in

quarantine and the vice president in self-isolation.

And this occurs just at times when the House

Blanca tries to convince the public that she is taking the measures

necessary to protect their health and therefore must resume their

normal activities.

