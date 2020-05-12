Dr. Anthony Fauci,
director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,
prepares to testify this Tuesday before a Senate committee on the
dangers faced by states reopening their activities in
middle of the pandemic.
Fauci will provide his testimony from
your residence since it is in isolation as a preventive way since
He was in contact with a person in the White House who contracted the coronavirus.
Randy Serrano has the information.
They will accompany him on
Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
of Diseases, and the director of the Food Administration and
Medications, Dr. Stephen Hahn, who are also on
quarantine after being exposed to the vice president’s collaborator, Mike
Pence.
The president of the commission,
Senator Lamar Alexander will also have to do it remotely.
Alexander is also in quarantine because a member of his team gave
positive in COVID-19.
One of the president’s assistants caught COVID-19.
The Senate hearing is held when multiple states are
looking for ways to relax the economic restrictions applied to avoid
the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been urging
to various localities of the country to resume their economic activities, while
his own workplace has been contaminated by the coronavirus, which
underlines the difficulties he is having in convincing a burdened nation
due to illness.
This is a variable that shows the advance or fall of COVID-19.
Two cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the House
Blanca, one of the most protected places in the United States, so three of
the country’s top medical experts have had to place themselves in
quarantine and the vice president in self-isolation.
And this occurs just at times when the House
Blanca tries to convince the public that she is taking the measures
necessary to protect their health and therefore must resume their
normal activities.
.