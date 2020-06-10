15 minutes. The chief scientific officer in the fight against the coronavirus in the United States, Anthony Fauci, He described the virus as his “worst nightmare” and warned that the country “is still” at the “beginning” of the pandemic.

The head of the American National Institute of Allergology and Infectious Diseases said during an interview with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization that the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan It meets the 4 criteria of the worst scenarios, such as that it is new, easily transmissible, affects the respiratory tract and has a relatively high capacity to cause serious harm to patients..

Fauci acknowledged that he himself was surprised by “how quickly it spread across the planet” in “about a month.” “When will it end? We are still at the beginning”, said. Thus, he also recognizes that little is known about this new disease, especially its long-term effects, according to The Hill portal.

More than one winner in vaccine development

Fauci celebrated the collaboration between the public and private sectors. He expressed confidence that there will be “more than one winner in the field of vaccines because we will need vaccines for everyone, billions and billions of doses.”

The epidemiologist is one of the most visible faces of the Trump Administration’s response in the early stages of the outbreak. However, in recent weeks, already from the background, he has repeatedly distanced himself from the president’s criteria, disagreeing on issues ranging from economic reopening to the use of masks.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic worldwide and is already close to 2 million cases. More than 112,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the country, according to the balance prepared by Johns Hopkins University.