Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser who is leading the government’s efforts against the coronavirus, will begin a “modified” quarantine for two weeks after having a “low risk exposure” this week, the White House confirmed.

Fauci, considered the leading expert in communicable diseases in the United States, should appear before a Senate Committee on Tuesday. This would be the only “modification” to his quarantine, although it is possible that he will change the face plans considering that the two other advisers, Robert Redfield and Stephen Hahn, who will also testify before the Committee, will do so via teleconference.

The coronavirus broke the barrier of Trump’s close circle this week with positive diagnoses from Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary.

This Saturday it was confirmed that both doctors, Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), would be in quarantine after having had a contact of ” low risk”.

On Friday, Pence’s press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the second person working at the White House compound to test positive for the virus this week. White House officials confirmed Thursday that a member of the military who was serving as Trump’s valet had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump, who publicly identified the affected Pence aide as a spokeswoman Katie Miller, said he “was not concerned” about the spread of the virus at the White House. However, officials said they were intensifying security protocols for the complex.

