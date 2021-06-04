Fauci finds it likely that the new coronavirus emerged in a mine full of bats in 2012

Since the COVID pandemic began, many theories have emerged about its origin: from a deliberate infection with an experimental virus to an accidental leak from a laboratory in China. One of them seems likely to him. Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House leader in the fight against COVID-19: which indicates that the new coronavirus could emerge in a mine full of bats in 2012.

Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, asked the Chinese government to release the medical records of three miners who died in 2012, after working in a mine near Wuhan full of bat droppings.

“I would like to see the medical records of the three people who reportedly got sick in 2019. Did they really get sick and, if so, what did they get sick with? … The same with the miners who got sick years ago… What do the medical records of those people say?“Dr. Fauci told the Financial Times.

In July 2020, doctors specializing in molecular biology, genetics and virology, Jonathan Latham and Allison Wilson, recovered a master’s thesis written by the doctor treating sick miners in 2012 to propose the thesis that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and that has caused the pandemic that we are experiencing, emerged in that mine at that time. Read here the details of this investigation into the mine in 2012.

“It is totally conceivable that the origins of SARS-CoV-2 were in that cave and began to spread naturally or passed through the laboratory,” said Fauci and ruled out that it was a laboratory leak. “I’ve always felt that the high probability, given the experience we’ve had with SARS, MERS, Ebola, HIV, bird flu, the 2009 swine flu pandemic, was thate virus jumped between species. But we have to keep investigating until a possibility is proven.“, He told that newspaper.

What happened in 2012

According to the doctor’s thesis Li Xu, Six miners reportedly fell ill in 2012 after spending 14 days cleaning bat feces in a Yunnan mine, 1,000 miles away from Wuhan, China, where the first COVID case was identified in late 2019. Workers developed symptoms such as high fever, dry cough, muscle and headache pain, and shortness of breath after working in the mine ; three of them died.

Back then received medical treatment based on steroids, antibiotics, blood thinners, and respiratory support, similar to the one received by COVID-19 patients in the world during the pandemic.

Faced with the rarity of cases, Dr. Li Xu consulted China’s top infectious disease specialists and even sent tissue samples from the miners to the laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, so often mentioned as the place where the virus would have escaped.