WASHINGTON. The chief scientific officer in the fight against the coronavirus in the United States, Anthony Fauci, described the virus as his “worst nightmare” and warned that the country “is still” at the beginning “of the pandemic, in a more pessimistic tone than the one usually used by the American president, Donald Trump.

The head of the American National Institute of Allergology and Infectious Diseases assured during an interview at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization that the virus that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan meets all the criteria of the worst scenarios, such as that it is new, easily transmissible, It affects the respiratory tract and has a relatively high capacity to cause serious damage to the sick.

Fauci acknowledged that he himself was surprised by “how quickly it spread across the planet”, in “about a month”. When is it going to end? We are still at the beginning, “he said, also acknowledging that little is known about this new disease, especially its long-term effects, according to the US website The Hill.

The epidemiologist is one of the most visible faces of the Trump Administration’s response in the early stages of the outbreak, but in recent weeks, already from the background, he has repeatedly distanced himself from the President’s criteria, disagreeing on issues ranging from economic reopening to the use of masks.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic worldwide, exceeding 2 million cases of contagion, while the number of deaths exceeded 112,000.

Some local media have reported the spike in contagion cases in some states due to the relaxation of measures of unconfinement and due to the current social protests in the country.

Despite these disappointing figures, the US president announced that he will hold election rallies in the key states of Florida, Arizona and North Carolina in the coming weeks, in addition to Oklahoma, the Republican stronghold, despite the continued advance of the coronavirus.

The president made that announcement at the White House, in which none of the attendees wore a mask.