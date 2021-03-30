Fauci considers it “liberating” to be able to speak again about COVID-19 based on science – Lanza Digital

Anthony Fauci

“I do not want to go back, but it is very clear that things were said, whether about issues like hydroxychloroquine and other things like that, that were really uncomfortable, because they were not based on scientific fact,” he revealed.

The main epidemiologist of the United States Government, Anthony Fauci, declared this Thursday at a press conference that he felt “liberated” after being able to speak again about the coronavirus situation based on “evidence, data and science.”

“The idea that you can come here and talk about what you know, what the evidence is, what science is and knowing that everything is based on that, letting science speak, is a somewhat liberating feeling,” he said. Fauci during his first appearance before the media as the main person responsible for the coronavirus in the new Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

“You know, one of the new things about this Administration is that if you don’t know the answer, you don’t have to guess it. It is simply said that the answer is not known ”, stressed Fauci.

In his first hours at the helm of the White House, President Biden signed more than fifteen executive orders, some of them focused on the fight against the pandemic, which in the United States alone has left some 24.5 million infections and more of 409,100 deceased.

Among the new measures, Biden has halted the departure of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) perpetrated by his predecessor, Donald Trump, and has put Fauci himself at the head of the delegation, who already hours before announced that the The country “will work constructively to strengthen and reform WHO”, as well as “to assist in collective efforts in the international response against COVID-19.”

“I am not at all pleased to be in a contradictory situation with the president. Therefore, it was something that I really did not feel that I could say and that there were no repercussions about it, “he lamented.

However, Fauci has recognized that it would be unfair to classify as useless or bad some of the measures and ideas about the pandemic that were developed by the previous government.

“We have come up with fresh ideas, but also some ideas from the previous administration that weren’t bad ideas. It cannot be said that they were not useful at all, “he added.

Fauci has returned to a press conference at the White House almost a year after he was first appointed as the leader of the response against the coronavirus in the United States. However, the disputes between the two became a kind of sideshow during the health crisis.

The contradictory messages that were emerging from the White House were an important and insurmountable point of friction with Donald Trump, who even disavowed some of Dr. Fauci’s statements and recommendations through social networks.

