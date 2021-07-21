Fauci confronts Rand Paul about COVID: “You don’t know what you’re talking about”

15 minutes. The American doctor and chief epidemiologist of the White House, Anthony Fauci, confronted the Republican Senator, Rand Paul, after he accused him of lying to Congress about the origin of COVID-19.

The tense argument between the two occurred in the middle of a hearing held this Tuesday morning in the Senate. There Paul said that the country’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded a laboratory located in Wuhan, China, and that allegedly contributed to the pandemic.

After that, he accused Facui of having lied to Congress about whether the NIH had taken such action. “Doctor Fauci, as you know, it is a crime to lie to Congress,” Rand Paul said in his remarks.

“Senator Paul, you don’t know what you’re talking about, frankly, and I want to say it officially. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about“replied a Fauci annoyed by the allegations by the Republican.

The epidemiologist has previously denied that the NIH funded the laboratory located in Wuhan, China. It is a laboratory that many insist on pointing to the origin of the coronavirus.

For his part, Paul is one of the Republican Party politicians who most opposes measures against the pandemic, such as the use of masks or the administration of vaccines.