Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser who leads the government’s efforts against the coronavirus, will begin a “modified” quarantine for two weeks after having a “low risk exposure” with a person infected with coronavirus, the House confirmed. Blanca.

Fauci, considered the leading expert in communicable diseases in the United States, should appear before a Senate Committee on Tuesday. This would be the only “modification” to his quarantine, although it is possible that he will change the face plans considering that the two other advisers, Robert Redfield and Stephen Hahn, who will also testify before the Committee, will do so via teleconference.

This Saturday it was confirmed that both doctors, Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have also been quarantined because they were in contact with a person who had COVID-19 detected.

The institute that Fauci runs said the official tested negative for the contagion and will continue to be examined regularly.

He noted that Fauci’s situation is considered “relatively low risk” due to his degree of exposure, and that he “will take appropriate precautionary measures” to reduce the risk of personal contacts while complying with his obligations. Although Fauci will stay at home and work remotely, he will report to the White House on request and take the necessary steps, according to the institute.

The coronavirus broke the barrier of Trump’s close circle this week with the positive diagnosis of COVID-19 by Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence.

On Friday, Pence’s press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the second person working at the White House compound to test positive for the virus this week. White House officials confirmed Thursday that a member of the military who was serving as Trump’s valet had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump, who publicly identified the affected Pence aide as a spokeswoman Katie Miller, said he “was not concerned” about the spread of the virus at the White House. However, officials said they were intensifying security protocols for the complex.

