Anthony Fauci, the leading US coronavirus expert, will now quarantine at his home. Authorities announced the action, which will also apply two more experts from the White House. Fauci will begin quarantining after he came into contact with a person infected with coronavirus.

Three members of the White House response team to the coronavirus, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have been quarantined because they were in contact with a person who was detected with COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of The safest real estate in the nation is invulnerable to contagions.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the prominent members of that task force, has gained national notoriety for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus and the resulting disease, COVID-19. But now, like millions of people in the country and the world, it will have to be quarantined.

Also taking the same action were Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ), detailed AP.

The institute headed by Fauci said the official tested negative for the contagion and will continue to be examined regularly, however, he will remain in quarantine.

He noted that Fauci’s situation is considered “relatively low risk” due to his degree of exposure, and that he “will take appropriate precautionary measures” to reduce the risk of personal contacts while complying with his obligations. Although Fauci will stay at home and work remotely, he will report to the White House on request and take the necessary measures, according to the institute.

Redfield will be “working remotely the next two weeks” after it was determined that he had a “low risk exposure” with a person at the White House, the CDC said in a statement released Saturday night. Redfield is feeling well and has no symptoms, according to the statement.

A few hours earlier, the FDA confirmed that its incumbent, Hahn, was quarantined for the next two weeks after being in contact with a person who was detected with the infection. Hahn tested negative.

The three officials were scheduled to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday. Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, chairman of the commission, will allow Redfield and Hahn to testify via video conference, an exception to the administration’s policies to present testimony. The statement was issued before Fauci’s quarantine was announced.

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive Friday and became the second person working at the White House complex whose contagion was known this week. White House officials confirmed Thursday that the infection had been detected the day before by one of Trump’s aides, a member of the military.