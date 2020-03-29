Wear a beautiful and healthy face with this mask

Having an oily complexion is a great inconvenience, and not only women suffer from this disease, as men also suffer from it. It is important to know that excess skin shine has many causes such as genetic factors, pregnancy, menstruation, and hormonal changes.

Currently there are thousands of products that promise to help you with this problem, but they are not entirely safe because, some have many chemicals that only mistreat your skin and are harmful to health.

For this reason, this time we have brought a mask with aloe vera, which will help you absorb all the oil, grease and impurities from your face, and as if that were not enough, it will also clean your pores and remove blemishes.

This mask is very easy to prepare, you will only need the aloe vera gel, after you extract it you must apply it to your face in circular movements and then let it act for approximately 5 minutes. How simple!

You can apply this treatment 2 or 3 times a day. If you have a little gel left over, you can keep it in the fridge. The results of the mask you will begin to notice after the first application.

