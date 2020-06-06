Locked up at home for endless weeks together with our relatives, teleworking and worst of all, with direct access to the fridge practically at will. The consequences of the forced quarantine to which practically the entire globe is being subjected seemed to be apocalyptic, but a scientific study shows with data that the impact of the confinement has not been as severe as we expected. In fact, some data is really surprising …

No toilet paper and expert cooks

lockdown has given rise to a lot of resignation and boredom, and with them a hilarious meme collection counting many of them with a common denominator: the foreseeable overweight derived from the confinement. Visits to the fridge have been very constant among those of us who have experienced stricter confinements and collapse seemed inevitable: we were condemned to put on weight. And in fact it has been so, but in proportions that will surprise many. The manufacturer of health measurement products Withings has carried out a macro study collecting data from over two million people worldwide and giving us a very reliable measure of the real consequences of coronavirus-bound confinement.

Withings has not carried out surveys, but has collected the data directly from the branded devices, that is, scales, activity wristbands and sleep measurement, among others. The manufacturer's range of health-related products is so varied that they have practically covered the entire spectrum of measurements to show us a real photograph of the Confinement. For those suspicious of privacy, Withings clarifies that the data is completely anonymous and has been aggregated in such a way that it is impossible to identify a record with a given person.

Fatter, yes, but not so much

In this way, each time a user of one of their scales recorded their weight, this data was stored and later compared to the study in an anonymous way as we have explained before. With this empirical information and taking as the start date the beginning of the confinement for each country and as the end for all, on April 18, comparing this information with the records of the same company from January 1 to the local date of confinement. In this way, possible deviations in the analysis are avoided. But let’s get to the heart of the matter: have we gained as much weight as we expected?

The answer is no, although the thing is by country. In the United States, it can be seen that they have been the most “gluttonous” fattening on average almost 1 kilogram of weight (37 percent of the data registered in that country exceeds that kilo). As you can see, just a kilogram of weight after so long confined does not seem a very high toll to pay, but the thing changes if we compare it with other countries: in Spain, weight gain barely reaches 117 grams on average, while in Italy they barely reach 200 grams. Does this mean that overfeeding has been compensated with exercise?

Again, the answer is no. Withings devices have also recorded the activity —in steps— of its users and the confinement has been especially noticeable in Spain, where the activity of its users has decreased by an impressive 47 percent, compared to the reduction of 7 percent in United States. Italy, the other major hit by COVID 19, has seen user activity reduced by 28 percent. These data give us a clear idea of ​​how strict confinement has been in some countries.

We sleep more and our hearts are healthier

products dedicated to sleep analysis have also measured the impact of confinement when we embrace Morpheus, and here, too, a paradox is revealed: the fact of teleworking does not directly translate into the fact that we have spent the time of the transfer to the workplace to sleep. Thus, in the United States, they have barely slept 12 more minutes per night (on average), Withings users in this country going to bed about 11 minutes later than with normal hours. Spaniards have scratched a few more minutes between the sheets, sleeping an average of 15 minutes later than usual.

"We can assume that changes in people's routines, by not having to travel to work, have motivated them to go to bed earlier and wake up later" Susie Felber, content manager for Withings and author of this study, explains to Digital Trends. But not only have sleep patterns been altered: also the health of our hearts. How does Withings know?

The study stresses that the rate of heartbeat typically increased during the weekends due to alcohol use, and now that the bars are closed, this vital muscle has recovered: in the United States, heart abnormalities have decreased by 43 percent over the weekend, while in Italy this reduction has reached 66 percent. These data reveal that it is not as healthy as we thought to have those beers with friends on Saturday …

