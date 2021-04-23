Fátima Molina denounces discrimination at the TV Azteca school

Now, the actress raised her voice again to make a new complaint: years ago, the acting school of TV Azteca, CEFAC (today CEFAT, Actoral Training Center), rejected her application for admission for the same reason: because of her physical appearance.

“I have very marked when I decide to stay and live in Mexico City, I wanted to stay to study in one of the schools that belonged to TV Azteca, I will say it like this,” he said in the discussion “The Power of Representation: racism on Mexican TV “, organized by the racismo.mx collective.

“I went to ask twice for the opportunity to study, but it also represented to me at that time that they also paid a monthly fee, apart from studying, it represented an opportunity to study and be able to pay for my expenses. Both times they told me no and in one of those they were clear: they told me that I was not the profile ”, revealed Fátima Molina.