Fatima Diame achieves the minimum Olympic length in Castellón (6.82)

06/29/2021 at 8:34 PM CEST

The Valencian Fatima Diame achieved this Tuesday the minimum mark in long jump to compete in the Tokyo Olympics by jumping just the 6.82 meters required, with a downwind at the limit of 2.0 m / s, during the Castellón athletics meeting, the last chance to achieve it.

Diame, from Valencia CA, achieved it in the sixth and last attempt of the contest and after fighting against several knee injuries. Those 6.82 were just the Olympic minimum. And the downwind (2.0) is the maximum allowed.

“When I got injured, I thought about quitting & rdquor;, recalls the jumper trained by Rafa Blanquer, the technician who has directed the career of jumpers like Niurka Montalvo or Concha Montaner.

“I’m very happy. I knew I could do it and it has been a very hard year because I have been from injury to injury, but these last weeks I have been able to train very well. Training myself I had already jumped it and now I have achieved it, hurrying to the maximum, but I have achieved it, “he said in statements released by the Valencian Community Athletics Federation.

Diame rises from seventh to third place in the Spanish ranking of all time, only behind the also Valencian Niurka Montalvo (7.06) and Concha Montaner (6.92).

“Last year I had a lot of injuries and I was pretty bad. Now is not that now I have focused more. It is that I have been chaining injury after injury, but I have never lost the desire to train. Ana (Peleteiro) gave me advice, to enjoy this, which is very nice, to train, not to notice others. She is a very good friend, “he acknowledges.

“There is much behind this minimum. I left the indoor court injured and outdoors, when I was better, I injured my knee again. At that moment I thought about quitting. But thanks to my coaches and my physio and my boyfriend I have been able to get out of this and I have achieved the minimum, “says Diame.