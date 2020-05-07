Isolated due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Fátima Bernardes detailed how her quarantine is going. Confined with her boyfriend, Túlio Gadêlha, the presenter defined the period with the federal deputy. ‘We are living a honeymoon for newlyweds. It’s been great, because we’re having a life that we haven’t yet experienced ‘, commented

Fátima Bernardes participated in the program “Saia Justa”, from GNT, and talked about the quarantine with her boyfriend, Túlio Gadêlha. Confined to the federal deputy, the presenter reported the period of seclusion alongside the politician. “We are living a honeymoon of newlyweds. It is being great, because we are living a life that we have not yet experienced. We are being able to see what the other person is like on a daily basis for the first time; how he sleeps, how he wakes up, if he has insomnia or if you don’t have it, or cope well with daily stress. We’ve already spent twenty-odd days together traveling, but it’s completely different from the time we’re in now, having to wash the dishes and sweep the yard, for example “, said.

Fátima pointed out that the quarantine only reaffirmed that both were made for each other. “Each has its autonomy, even though we know that we have to share things and spaces. We have an enormous capacity to listen to each other and we harmonize in that. It is a shared life that is being very good for both of us and for our relationship. I really believe that we are having a honeymoon for newlyweds, as we have not had any outbreak yet (laughs) “, commented the video journalist on Wednesday (6).

Couple has been together for two and a half years

Last weekend, Fatima celebrated two years of relationship and declared to Túlio on social networks. “Thirty months together. We have already lived a lot. We plan many more. But we never imagined facing a situation like the one we have now. For those who live in different cities, social isolation increases the longing, the suffering, but it is exactly at this moment that we are having the chance to spend more time together. I thank God daily for that. With whoever you love, everything is softer, we feel stronger. Congratulations, my love, for another day 2 together “, he wrote.

Lawyer honors presenter on the web

Túlio also published photos next to Fátima and showed all his love for Fátima in the legend of the records. “The beard went down the drain, or almost all of it. But this time it wasn’t because of the concern with # covid-19. It was to become more physically like Túlio that she met exactly 30 months ago. That’s right, today we are 2 years old and a half. Years that we have lived without watching time go by, but doing everything we can to spend this time together. Congratulations, my love “, vibrated the Pernambuco lawyer on his Instagram profile.

(By Patrícia Dias)

