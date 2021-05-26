‘Fathom: Deciphering the Depths’ trailer

Apple TV + presents the official trailer of ‘Fathom: Deciphering the Depths’, a documentary film directed and photographed by Drew Xanthopoulos that follows in the footsteps of doctors Ellen Garland and Michelle Fournet, two scientists specialized in the study of communication and the song of humpback whales.

The two embark, in parallel, on research trips in opposite parts of the globe, both trying to understand the culture and the way of communicating of these whales. The documentary film reveals, in a unique way, a deep respect and commitment to the scientific process and to the universal human need to seek answers about the world around us.

Going from hypotheses to revolutionary on-site experiments, ‘Fathom: Deciphering the Depths’ It shows the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and hard work that it takes for leading scientists to make new discoveries.

‘Fathom: Deciphering the Depths’ It will premiere globally on Apple TV + on June 25, 2021.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.