Father’s Day: when is it and how is it celebrated in the United States and Mexico

We start the month of June, which also it is important in the family nucleus since we celebrate one of the fundamental pillars of any home: the father.

In United States, Father’s Day (also called Father’s Day) is celebrated every third Sunday in June, so in 2021 the celebration of dads will be next Sunday, June 20.

Generally, families gather to celebrate or honor not only parents, but also those who may act as a father figure such as stepparents, grandparents, great-grandparents, uncles or adoptive parents.

Origin of the celebration of Father’s Day in the USA

It was in 1909 when a woman named Sonora Smart Dood proposed that on June 19 all parents be celebrated because he wanted to honor his father named Henry Jackson Smart, At that time already a war veteran, who despite his occupations, was in charge of raising his 6 children alone, on a rural farm in Washington, after the death of his wife.

His request was heard and finally, Father’s Day was celebrated for the first time, in a massive way, on June 19, 1910 in Spokane, Washington.

Five years later, in 1924, President Calvin Coolidge established the day as a national celebration and President Lyndon Johnson institutionalized it in 1966 after signing the presidential proclamation declaring the third Sunday in June an official day. In 1972 Richard Nixon declared it a national holiday.

Origin of father’s day in Mexico

Also in this country, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, so this year it will also be June 20.

In Mexico, the celebration of parents was acquired from the Catholic Church, where the figure of Saint Joseph, who appeared as the father of Jesus Christ on Earth, is honored.

How is Father’s Day celebrated in the US and Mexico?

Traditionally in both countries families meet at home to organize a barbecue or a barbecue and share with loved ones.

Also there are those who get used to sending greeting cards or giving a gift to all parents.

In the USA it is also common that day, children attend various sporting events with their parents, be it hockey, basketball or soccer. As an anecdote, the US Open golf tournament ends, precisely, every year on Father’s Day.

According to information provided by the statistics site Statista, on average, it is estimated that the US will spend about $ 20.1 billion dollars on this special date.

