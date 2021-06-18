Father’s Day in the United States: when is it and how is it celebrated

One of the most relevant celebrations for families in the United States and in other parts of the world it’s Father’s Day.

In this 2021, Father’s Day in the US will be celebrated next Sunday, June 20 and is generally commemorated on the third Sunday of that month.

How did the Father’s Day celebration come about?

Although in many countries the origin of Father’s Day dates back to Catholic issues, in the US it is completely different, since it arose in 1910, in Spokane, Washington.

It was in that year when Father’s Day was celebrated for the first time in the country, this after a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd would like to honor her father, Henry Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran who became a widower after his wife died giving birth to their sixth child.

Sonora had that great desire after attending a Mother’s Day mass, because it was there that she realized that there was no date to celebrate the father figure, which led her to induce the celebration of Father’s Day in her locality the following year.

The celebration gradually became popular, until in 1924 President Calvin Coolidge supported the idea of ​​having a national father’s day through an order, which was rejected. It was not until 1966 that President Lyndon B. Johnson established the celebration on the third Sunday of June and, in 1972, President Richard Nixon signed a law to establish Father’s Day as a permanent national celebration throughout the United States. .

How is Father’s Day celebrated in the US?

Although traditions and customs had to be modified last year due to the issue of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that in 2021, thanks to the vaccine, the celebration returns to normal.

Father’s Day is a very special date to honor parents and grandparents, which is why families usually get together and give a gift to these figures within the family nucleus.

In addition, parents usually take breakfast in bed or organize a barbecue or an activity that both parents and their children enjoy. It is also usually a nice touch to prepare a photo album with the best moments father and children or write a beautiful letter or a poem expressing all the qualities that make him a special father.

And in recent years it has become fashionable for families to donate a sum of money to charity on behalf of the father, choosing a cause with which the father identifies more.

