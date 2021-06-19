Father’s Day: history, meaning and why it is celebrated on that date

Next June 20 It will be the third Sunday of this month and therefore, we celebrate one of the most important figures in the family and in the life of any person Well, we celebrate Father’s Day.

It was in 1924 when the President of the United States, Calvin Coolidge, established that this date would be a national celebration, which continues to be a tradition in force today, although a little modified since last year due to the issue of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the tradition was born in 1909 thanks to a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, who was the daughter of a Civil War veteran and who had to take care of his 6 children after his wife died in the last childbirth.

Sonora had the idea of ​​commemorating all the parents in the United States as a sign of gratitude to theirs, as was done with Mother’s Day.

At first, Smart proposed to celebrate this day on June 5, the date of his father’s birth, and also throughout the country; however, this initiative was unsuccessful.

It took several years for President Lyndon Johnson to proclaim the feast of Father’s Day in 1966, which has since been celebrated on the third Sunday in June. 6 years later, President Richard Nixon included it on the calendar as an official and permanent date.

Another version indicates that the true architect of the celebration It was Grace Golden Clayton from Fairmont, Virginia, as she was the first to suggest the idea of ​​celebrating fatherhood in 1908, after a mine explosion killed 360 workers. Clayton said orphans needed a date to remember their dead parents.

This idea, it seems, was inspired by the success of Anna Jarvis with her Mother’s Day initiative. Thus, the celebration promoted by Clayton took place in a Methodist church on July 5, 1908. However, this date had no repercussion outside of Fairmont.

Whatever the true story of this day, this Sunday there will be no shortage of celebrations for parents in the US and elsewhere.

