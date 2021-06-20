Telemundo Jacobo García returns to Team Famosos at Exatlon USA.

The so-called fiercest competition on the planet, Exatlon United States, in its fifth edition has been full of situations that have been ultimately transcendental in the competition, since the beginning of 2021, when this long installment began, the entire audience has witnessed countless athletes injuries, suspensions, sanctions to athletes, even expulsions, in short, moments that have marked a before and after in the successful format of competitions.

We have also seen athletes go through difficult family moments, such as Martin Keuchkerian, who was absent from the competition to accompany his family during his mother’s last days, but we have also witnessed countless joys, such as Jacobo’s García, who became the father of little Ezra while in the competition, and was absent from the arenas for a few days to meet his son and then returned with everything, thus becoming one of the favorite athletes to achieve glory in the current battle.

Today, Jacobo García celebrates his first father’s day in the arenas of Exatlon United States, and that is why we wanted to review all the parents who are fighting to win the difficult competition.

Father’s Day at EXATLON 5 USA: Who are the fathers of the competition?

Dave sappelt

The 34-year-old former professional baseball outfielder and member of Team Famosos en Exatlon, is married and has two small children with his wife who he says “are everything” to him, he also indicated that absolutely everything in his life revolves around them. and they are the main reason why he is in the Dominican Republic today, seeking to achieve glory within Exatlon United States.

Jacobo Garcia

A well-known and much loved face of Exatlon United States. Jacobo, nicknamed “The Tarzan of the sands”, is back in the competition after having participated in previous editions. He is currently part of Team Famosos and holds the title of being the proud first-time father of the first “baby Exatlon United States,” the result of his relationship with the beloved former participant of the competition, Dayleen Santana.

The entire process of the couple until the birth of their child has been documented in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, the little one was called Ezra, which means “God Helps”, as both consider that they have received constant blessings since they started their journey. within the competition, and everything has led them to this moment that they enjoy with their baby. In fact, Jacobo and Dayleen introduced us to Ezra in a lovely interview that you can enjoy here.

Regarding Ezra, Jacobo assures that although he has had little time to share with him, it has been enough to receive all the good energy and strength to continue giving everything in the competition.

Andoni Garcia

Another well-known face within the fans of the competition and the only father of Team Contendientes of the fifth season, Andoni García returned to the arenas of Exatlon United States as reinforcement in this installment, after a first opportunity where he almost took control of the triumph, and since he set foot in the Dominican Republic he has once again consolidated himself as one of the strongest.

Regarding his fatherhood, Andoni assures that the most exciting moment has been when his baby took the first steps.

Do not miss this video that Telemundo prepared, together with the parents of Exatlon United States:

