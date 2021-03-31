Father’s Day 2021 – Gift ideas: Hisense promotions

Hisense offers its most advanced and efficient products, also adapted to the demands of lovers of cooking, sports and entertainment.

Hisense proposes you to celebrate Father’s Day with some of the best products designed for the smart home, to prepare the most appetizing dishes as a family thanks to a complete and flexible range of appliances, or to give a completely immersive visual experience.

A magnificent television

The brand presents two great promotions for parents who love movies and series. With the purchase of a TV ULED 55U8QF, users can take a 43 ”4K TV as a gift. While fans of large inches will be in luck because they will be able to enjoy an incredible discount of 200 euros on the new Laser TV and also receive with the purchase a 55 ”ULED TV as a gift. To know the details of this new promotion, check the conditions in your trusted store.

In addition, to celebrate this day and claim all those iconic father figures in the history of cinema that have made us enjoy even moments as complicated as confinement, the brand raffles one of its latest TV models so that the winner can enjoy in family of some of film’s most memorable parents.

Among the latest models in Hisense’s ULED ranges, we can find the U8QF and U7QF, in addition to the impressive 100 inches of the home theater system known as Laser TV, ready to change the way our parents enjoy the best plays of your favorite athletes or to revolutionize the consumption of cinema and television from the living room of our home.

Among the great novelties of Hisense, the U8QF model of the Premium ULED TV series stands out. This Hisense Full Array LED TV with Local Dimming Pro allows you to obtain richer, more intense blacks, surprising and sharp highlights. In addition, its Dolby Vision system is the result of a refined and realistic image. This HDR10 + certified product is capable of reproducing brighter and more accurate scenes. Its technological equipment is completed with an excellent sound section made up of JBL sound, capable of providing an authentic immersive experience.

Both this TV and the U7QF model are specially designed to improve the experience of the most gamer parents thanks to its Game mode, which significantly reduces input lag and favors that the response time on the screen is less than 16 milliseconds when playing a game. departure from our favorite video game.

The new Hisense televisions have the VIDAA U Smart TV OS operating system, an intelligent, intuitive and personalized content platform that incorporates the main content platforms on the market: Movistar +, Netflix, DAZN or Rakuten TV, among others. Both the U7QF and U8QF have intelligent control thanks to the built-in Alexa system, which also allows you to customize the user experience without having to touch the remote.

For its part, the Hisense L5 Laser TV offers 4K HDR image quality, rich in details and colors. This innovative home theater system is equipped with a blue laser light source for sharp, accurate images full of amazing detail, while preventing unwanted light scattering and offering a more natural viewing experience.

Refrigerators, ovens and worktops to create the most delicious dishes as a family

Specially designed for all these kitchen loving parents, the Hisense white range, with its new fridges, ovens and countertops, offers endless possibilities and features for making new and hearty dishes.

If your father is hooked on cooking programs and wants to try his hand at the stove, or if he is already an experienced cook, he will need a good refrigerator like the spacious and flexible Hisense models, such as the RQ689N4AC2 A ++, which has a dedicated compartment On the lower right side, My Fresh Choice capable of changing the temperature range from 5 ° C to -20 ° C. In addition, its innovative Total No Frost technology allows cool air to circulate evenly throughout the refrigerator and freezer , thereby preventing ice crystals from forming. In addition, its stainless steel finish will win over any parent who loves elegance.

Any dish is possible with the brand’s new range of ovens and countertops. Created to adapt to the needs with the innovative Even Bake design, the new generation of the brand ensures that food is evenly baked with excellent cooking results, a crispy exterior and a very juicy interior thanks to functions such as Multiflow 360º of models like the BS5545AG. In addition, this multifunction oven is capable of steam cooking and incorporates the efficient Steam Clean cleaning system, which softens grease and stains quickly and effortlessly.

New Hisense countertops like the I6337C feature the latest technology to automate the arduous task of meeting the culinary demands of any parent. This induction model has a Connect Zone that allows you to configure the hob according to the needs at all times. The two zones on the left can be combined vertically into a single large cooking zone so that you can use a larger pan, oval pan or griddle. This appliance makes it easy for us to cook in an area of ​​30 centimeters with which we can use large containers for a greater number of diners.

