Father’s Day 2021 – Gift Ideas: Fellowes Spire Series Laptop Riser Stand

Whether for work or to watch movies, this stand guarantees full comfort when using the laptop.

The Fellowes Spire Series is a robust and durable laptop riser made from high-quality materials and assembled from top-notch components. Compatible with laptops up to 17 ”, you can adjust it in up to seven different angles, it has front legs with limited opening angle to adapt to the laptop and a front stop to prevent the computer from falling. In addition, its lower opening allows air to enter the laptop, so that the many hours of use do not affect its operation.

And once leisure or work is over, you can fold this stand and it lies flat, to be stored in any hole. The Fellowes Spire Series is available in black and white. Undoubtedly, a great –and cheap- idea to give to dad (and to mom, may their Day be also close …).

It is certified by FIRA International Ltd to comply with the ergonomic requirements established in European health and safety legislation: EN ISO 9241-5 Dimensions / Weight: 4.2 x 32 x 28.6 cm / 800 gr.

www.fellowes.com