Father’s Day 2021: Canelo lvarez and Russell Wilson join Matthew McConaughey’s campaign for Father’s Day

Father’s Day 2021 The Mexican fighter revealed the values ​​that his father inherited

Canelo lvarez and Russell Wilson join Matthew McConaughey’s campaign for Father’s Day

Matthew McConaughey created a campaign on his social networks where he invited various international actors, athletes and personalities men to reveal the values ​​that were instilled in them from childhood and now, in their role as parents, they apply day by day.

One of the guests was Salt ‘Canelo’ lvarez, who mentioned that since childhood he was instilled values ​​of loyalty, honesty and respect, something he tries to teach his children.

“My friend Matthew asked me what values ​​were instilled in me growing up, andI think the most important are: honesty, respect and loyalty. I think they are the three most important values ​​that I have been taught and instilled my parents and also asked me what I want for my children, and I think they are the same. The three most important values, which is where the other values ​​come from. I think respect is one of the most important, “said the Mexican champion on social media.

In the case of the player of the Seattle Seahawks, mentioned that for him the three most important values ​​are the love, respect and learn to take care of others.

The campaign arose after a video of the actor in which He told that his father’s role was very important to him. and that he was always present in every step he took from childhood, something you are currently looking to do with your family.