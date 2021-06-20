Father’s Day 2021: 6 typical Latin dishes to pamper dad

Today is not just any Sunday: Throughout the United States, Latin American and European countries, year after year the third Sunday in June is Father’s Day. Without a doubt is the perfect excuse to welcome summer and pamper dad with his favorite dishesFinally, the best gift is to enjoy family time. For those who do not want to go out to a restaurant and prefer to spend the day in the comfort of home, we took on the task of selecting 6 typical homemade Latino dishes to surprise dad and not complicate your existence Take note!

1. Pressed pork rind quesadillas

Without a doubt quesadillas are one of the most spoiled Mexican snacksThey are the perfect snack and believe it or not it is really easy to prepare them. All you will need to do is cook the chicharrón, heat the tortillas, accompany with your favorite Mexican sauces and some guacamole. They are a real delight that it won’t take you more than 10 minutes to prepare, the perfect aperitif to whet your appetite with a tequila.

2. Beef wire with red pepper and bacon

A wonderful alternative to fathers who love meat and for large families. It is very simple to prepare, and the ingredients are truly accessible and easy to find. Accompany with warm tortillas, Mexican sauces, lemons and chili peppers, It is the perfect dish for a delicious and unpretentious homemade taquiza.

3. Homemade pozole

The pozole is one of the most typical soups of Mexican cuisineIt is a reflection of immense tradition and a complete and most comforting meal. It is quite easy to prepare and with a large pot you will have to please even the most demanding family members, you can use pork, beef or chicken. Don’t forget the delicious garnishes like lettuce, radishes, onion, oregano, chili pepper and tostadas. Of course, do not hesitate to accompany it with some very cold beers.

4. Seafood chilaquiles

The chilaquiles are one of the most popular dishes of Mexican cuisinea, although they are one of the most iconic breakfasts, the reality is that they are perfect to be enjoyed at any time. It is always a good time to enjoy a steaming plate of chilaquiles, this recipe has a very special different touch as it has seafood Ideal for summer! Preparing them is very simple and without a doubt it will be a real surprise for Dad.

5. Mexican style enfrijoladas

Simpler impossible: they are nutritious, generous and very economical. Ideal to enjoy with the family without many complications, the best of all is that if you have little time you can make the sauce with canned beans and they will be just as delicious. They are perfect for a delicious lunchThey are originally stuffed with chicken although you can use your favorite fillings such as potatoes, cheese, chorizo ​​and meat. Accompany with cream, fresh cheese, chopped onion and avocado.

6. Pork carnitas in green sauce

Pork is one of the most used meats in the Latino community, it gives rise to a long list of stews, it is accessible and healthy. This recipe for pork carnitas in green sauce is perfect for prepare a great casserole and share with the familyAccompany with warm tortillas, rice and beans. It’s super easy to make, everyone will love it, and best of all, it’s really pocket-friendly.

