Father who sexually abused his 10-year-old daughter in the Dominican Republic sentenced to 20 years in prison

A court in the Dominican Republic sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing his 10-year-old daughter in 2018, the Attorney General’s Office reported in a press release on Friday.

The individual, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found convicted of the crimes of sexual and psychological abuse, rape and gender violence.

The evidence that paraded in Court corroborated that the defendant expected to be alone with his daughter to commit the assaults and threatened to kill her mother if she gave him away.

The judges Diógenes Dámaso, Angélica Calderón and Luis Marte, of the Collegiate Court, declared the man guilty of the charges that the Public Ministry imputed to him.

The case was headed by the chief prosecutor for Gender Violence, Danelys Medina, and the trial prosecutors Sara Cuevas and Hernanda Arias.

There are no further details on the circumstances that led to the criminal conviction and sentencing in the incest case.