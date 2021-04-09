Father wanted to “play” with his children by loading them into a bulldozer and ends up crushing them with the vehicle



File image of a bulldozer at a crime scene in France.

Photo: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP / Getty Images

A father in Texas faces criminal charges after he ran over his two sons who fell from the bulldozer in which he was transporting them.

Vijender Chauhan, 40, was arrested after state agents came to his home near Roanoke, a Fort Worth suburb, on Saturday in the wake of the incident.

The Denton Record-Chronicle reported that the man faces six criminal charges in connection with the tragic event.

On the day of the incident, Chauhan was driving the John Deere backhoe loader at around 7:30 pm on a private road while children and adults were on the loader.

Suddenly, the minors, Shivraj, 11, and Sonakshi, 7, fell from the machine and the man accidentally ran over them.

Two other minors and one adult were seriously injured and taken to a hospital in the area.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a John Deere excavator was traveling in a southwesterly direction on Chapel Hill Court with multiple children and adults in various moving parts of the machine,” explained Lonny Haschel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety to the aforementioned media. “While in motion, the driver operating the equipment caused the front loader to tip over, and the occupants riding in the loader fell to the ground,” the officer continued.

Denton County Jail records confirm that Chauhan was charged with two counts of manslaughter, three for endangering the welfare of minors and one for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The suspect was released on bail after paying $ 280,000 on Sunday.