Father stabbed his girl and invented a robbery to distract the NYPD. From victim to offender: Jia Pan was charged with the attempted murder of her 6-year-old daughter, and then told police that they had both been attacked by two thieves on the Lower East Side (NYC).

Pan (55) told NYPD that two assailants stabbed her 6-year-old daughter between Monroe and Pike streets early Thursday morning. But then the police suspected that he had caused the wounds that sent her daughter to the hospital.

Hours later, the man was arrested and accused of attempted murder, reckless danger, assault and danger to the welfare of a minor, and of in addition to lying to the police.

Meanwhile, the girl stayed last night at the Bellevue Hospital recovering from surgerysources told the New York Post.

About the man who stabbed his girl. The circumstances of the brutal assault and where the girl’s mother is are not clear. According to the police, the attack occurred in another area of ​​Manhattan, and then Pan moved with his injured daughter to the Lower East Side, where he invented street robbery.

In the last days of quarantine, NYC has experienced a wave of domestic and street violence with sharp weapons, including attacks inside the Metro.

Sectors of the economy return

Sectors of the New York economy gradually come back to life beginning Friday, with construction, manufacturing and retail jobs authorized in parts of the state far from New York City, still affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The small towns and rural areas of the north of the state have not suffered the strongest attacks of the coronavirus. Governor Andrew Cuomo authorized its gradual reopening, sector by sector.

The first wave includes retail — albeit only to pick up merchandise on the sidewalk or in the store — construction and manufacturing.