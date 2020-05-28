Chronicle: They remove a Hispanic from his home while he was hugged by his daughters. His wife reported him after he began to attack her after an attack of jealousy. The man now faces prison and even a deportation process and all for not controlling himself.

How cruel! This is what any of us would think when we saw a group of police officers removing a Hispanic father from his home at the precise moment when he was being hugged by his little daughters.

However, things are not always as they seem. It turns out that before that sad scene said man, identified as José Guadalupe Reyes Quiroz, 30, was drinking and suddenly turned violent.

His wife, whose identity will not be revealed for security reasons, called 911 when she saw that the situation was spiraling out of control. A couple of minutes later, several uniformed men from the city of Norcross, Georgia, were knocking on his door.

As she herself told the officers, once in the heat of the drinks, her husband and father of the children, began to make unfounded claims and crash objects on the ground.

But everything indicates that this was not enough to vent his fury and then he began to attack her and everything in front of her three girls.

She reported that he first pushed her and then took her by the neck. One of the officers who questioned her about the reason for that dispute and the woman told her out of jealousy.

Supposedly Reyes remembered that a time ago a friend of his wife had been comparing her and that made him angry again.

After taking some photographs to record the marks on his throat and face.

According to the woman, when she warned him to call the police, Reyes took a knife and threatened to kill himself if he did so.

“Lord, don’t put your hands in your pocket. Allow me to check that you have no weapons, “Officer Mora then told the accused, to try to prevent a tragedy.

“Tell me, what happened?” Asked the representative of the law to Reyes, who immediately replied: “I found that she was cheating on me and then I got a little upset.”

“And what happened next?” … “Well, we argued and I pushed her a little against the wall to get the truth out of her, but I didn’t hit her, we just struggled.” “In front of the girls? …” No, they were on their tablets and watching television.

After hearing his confession, Officer Mora asked him to turn around, orders that the subject immediately followed and was handcuffed. “You are under arrest for simple assault and child cruelty for allowing children to witness that violent scene.”

Reyes was held in the Gwinnett County Jail, where he was posted on $ 2,500 bail, as the charges he received are considered misdemeanors.

However, even though he told the jailers that he had that money, they did not allow him to pay it because Immigration asked to speak to him earlier.