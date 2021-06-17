Father of Liam Husted, who was allegedly murdered by his mother in Las Vegas, defends the woman

The extradition proceedings of Samantha Moreno Rodríguez, the California mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son, Liam Husted and throw his remains on a sidewalk in Las Vegas, Nevada, moving forward after the defendant waived a hearing for those purposes.

This Thursday, the Hispanic resigned from the court hearing to discuss details of the process, which will expedite his transfer to Clark County in Las Vegas to face the charges against him.

Moreno Rodríguez remains detained in Denver, Colorado, without the right to bail.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday, June 8, on charges of murdering little Liam.

The woman and the minor left the house where they resided with the victim’s father on April 24.

According to the information handled by the authorities, the woman traveled by car with her son, first to Southern California and then to Nevada.

The boy’s remains were found on May 28 on a hiking trail in Mountain Springs in Las Vegas.

However, Liam’s father, Nicholas Husted, I did not think that the child would be in danger, so he did not alert the authorities until June 1.

Second District Court Judge J. Eric Eilliff conducted proceedings today in a Denver court.

The woman spoke very little and limited herself to answering the judge’s questions in the affirmative.

They deny her bail for having remained a fugitive

Eilliff indicated that the defendant is not eligible for bail since a national arrest warrant was issued against her to try to establish her whereabouts until she was detained by federal agents at a hotel in that city.

Liam’s father said at a Sunday watch in Sunset Park in Las Vegas that despite the accusations he faces, his wife is not a bad mother.

“I don’t think she’s a bad mother,” Nicholas told those present at the activity to remember his son as quoted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “She had a moment of weakness, and she is going to pay for that,” said the father.

It is not clear why Moreno Rodríguez abandoned the man or the type of relationship they had before the events that culminated in the boy’s murder.

