Father of Honduran minor found dead under bridge in Miami requests humanitarian visa to say goodbye to his daughter



File photo of a school in the department of Olancho, in Honduras, where the father of Diani Gómez Sánchez resides, reported dead in Miami.

Photo: Orlando Sierra / AFP / Getty Images

The father of Diani Gómez Sánchez, the 16-year-old Honduran allegedly the victim of a “hit-and-run” while running down a street in Miami, Florida, asked be granted a humanitarian visa to be able to travel to the United States and say goodbye to your daughter.

In an interview with Univision’s Primer Impacto, José Gómez said that he still does not believe that his daughter has died.

“It seems to me that I am going to see him later and he will answer me. I mean, it seems to me that she is not dead, ”said Gómez from Olancho, Honduras.

Father was deported from the US to Honduras in 2018

The man lived for 20 years in the United States. However, he failed to obtain documents to legally live in the country, and in 2018 he was deported.

Diani, who was a US citizen, stayed with her mother in Florida.

José’s brother and the youngest’s uncle, Dennis Gómez, was the one who first discovered Diani’s body under a bridge on the 79th Street Causeway.

The young woman was reportedly run over last Saturday after she went out to exercise at around 6 am in the vicinity of Marina Pelican Harbor.

Homicide or “hit-and-run”?

Although the authorities have not totally ruled out the hypothesis that it could be a homicide, investigators believe that a driver hit her and left the area.

Miami Police this week confiscated a vehicle that could be the one that hit the young woman. The owner of the sedan-type car spoke with investigators, but has not been arrested at this time.

The vehicle will be examined by experts to see if it matches the crime scene. “We have the car, we have it here at the station, we have requested a search warrant and we have collected evidence of the car where it went to a laboratory,” police spokesperson Kenia Fallat told Telemundo 51.

The authorities summoned citizens who have information about this fact that could help clarify the case, to contact the Police at 305-471-8477.

They open an account in GoFundMe for funeral expenses

A cousin of the victim, identified as Nahun Gómez, opened an account on the GoFundMe platform to collect funds for the young woman’s funeral expenses.

The money collected will be given to Diani’s mother.

Out of a goal of $ 10,000, the campaign has nearly $ 11,000 in donations.

Interment began this Friday at National Funeral Homes in Miami

It is unclear when the girl’s burial will take place. But a CBS Miami report states that the funeral ceremonies to dismiss the teenager began this Friday at National Funeral Homes in Miami.

Thus, it seems that it is very unlikely that the procedure for a humanitarian visa will be granted to the father and he will be able to arrive in time to see his daughter for the last time.