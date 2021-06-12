Father murders his two daughters and throws them into the sea in Tenerife, Spain, to cause the greatest pain to his ex-partner and mother of the girls



File photo of a Civil Guard boat on the Canary Island of Tenerife.

Photo: DESIREE MARTIN / . / .

Tomás Gimeno would have killed his 6 and 1-year-old daughters at his home in Spain and then threw them into the sea in Santa Cruz de Tenerife in order to cause inhuman intent to his ex-partner and mother of the minors, Beatriz Zimmermann.

Thursday afternoon the body of the oldest of the girls on the south coast of the island of Tenerife.

The body was found by the robot from the search ship Ángeles Alvariño at a depth of 1,000 meters inside a sports bag tied to an anchor, according to the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC). The search for the other minor continues.

According to information from the judicial order released this Saturday referred to by El País, Gimeno killed his daughters in the town of Igueste de Candelaria after keeping them kidnapped for more than a month. After murdering them, he drove his car, a white Audi A3, to his parents’ house, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, to leave certain personal effects. From there, he headed for the port.

Investigators believe the defendant’s plan was to cause his ex-partner as much pain as possible by deliberately maintaining uncertainty about the fate and location of Olivia and Anna.

The authorities decided to reveal the summary after the discovery of Olivia’s body and to issue another international arrest warrant for the alleged commission of two aggravated crimes of homicide and one against moral integrity in the field of gender violence.

The court documents highlight that since his separation from Zimmermann, the suspect maintained a humiliating and degrading treatment, and addressed the woman with derogatory and offensive comments focused on his new relationship. Gimeno also repeatedly stated that he did not tolerate Zimmermann’s new partner sharing moments with their daughters.

The information handled by the authorities indicates that the man planned the crime in order to cause inhuman pain to his partner.

The alleged facts that culminated in the murder of the minors

The nightmare for Zimmermann began on April 27, the day his ex-partner is supposed to return the little girls. Instead, Gimeno warned him that he would never see them again, nor would he.

Hours earlier, a port watchman saw how he removed items from his vehicle and loaded them, according to the report by elDiario.es.

The man allegedly had to make three trips.

Before his trail was completely lost, the suspect returned to land after a foray into the sea of ​​about an hour and a half. The man took his vehicle to a gas station near the port to buy a mobile charger.

Upon returning to the port, he loaded his cell phone at the Navy guard’s checkpoint and set sail again.

The ship was found hours later without occupants and drifting off the east coast of the island, more than a mile from Puertito de Güímar.

The following day, April 28, they began to report on the disappearance of the minors while the Civil Guard deployed a search device after intercepting the ship adrift by the salvage Tenerife and Punta Salinas. The officers transferred the vessel to the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife for investigation.

On April 29, it turned out that the girls’ mother denounced to the Civil Guard that her ex-partner called her to tell her that he would not see his daughters or him anymore. The woman had already complained to the Benemérita in December that Gimeno had verbally threatened her. However, he did not want to file a formal complaint.

Until last June 9, Anna and Olivia’s mother had hopes of finding her daughters alive despite having found a bottle of compressed air and a duvet cover owned by the girls’ father at the bottom of the sea.

“For me all this has been a staged theater,” the woman would have said at that time according to an audio that media such as La Nueva España reviewed.