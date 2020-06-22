WWE superstar Finn Balor recently visited his social media account to reveal great news about his father along with a message for Father’s Day. The former universal champion stated that in the past year, his father underwent a triple bypass, underwent a hip replacement and is now successful in defeating the new Covid-19 virus.

In the message posted online, Finn Balor joked further with his father, saying that the brave’s next opponent would be none other than WWE superstar Brock Lesnar. Finn Balor’s interesting post said:

“In less than a year, he had a triple heart bypass, a replaced hip, and beat Covid-19. Brock Lesnar is next #happyfathersday. “

You can see his post below:

In less than a year he had a triple heart by pass, a replaced hip and beat Covid-19.

Brock Lesner is next 🤪 # happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/t73lXT9iiZ – Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) June 21, 2020

The WWE Universe also decided to play along and filled the post with tons of positive comments.

Finn Balor and his current WWE career

Finn Balor shocked the WWE Universe with his return to NXT last year, which was followed by a major switch to heel, adopting his character from The Prince. In the following months, Finn Balor fought with people like Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole.

Most recently, Finn Balor made NXT history when he became the first WWE superstar to earn 11 TakeOver PPV wins. After defeating Damien Priest, Balor decided to go after Keith Lee’s NXT North American Championship.

In last week’s NXT episode, it was confirmed that Keith Lee will now defend his title against Balor and Johnny Gargano in a triple threat bout. The winner of this triple threat match will have the opportunity to challenge Adam Cole head to head with the stipulation ner Winner Takes All ’, where the winner will get both the North American and NXT belts.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.