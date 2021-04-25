Father Cheke, the priest who sweeps TikTok talking about God

Ezequiel Padilla sweeps TikTok as Father Cheke. Among his almost 700,000 followers this parish priest spread God’s love with funny videos musicals and comic scenes that have crossed borders.

In the Mexican city of Puebla, Father Cheke emerged, a priest who evangelizes and maintains closeness with Catholics and non-Catholics throught social media.

The favorite platform of Ezequiel Padilla, rector of the Chapel of the Sacred Heart and San Cayetano, is TikTok, where today he accumulates 675,000 followers and 3.1 million ‘likes’.

And it is not very common to see a religious dance with cassock or make funny videos – and sometimes highly criticized too – where their followers have known the word of God, the meaning of Holy Week or prayer.

The pandemic, the trigger

“My curiosity for this social network started in March a year ago because I returned to Mexico from a training meeting that I took in Italy, when the Covid-19 pandemic started“the religious explained this Sunday to Efe.

He pointed out that the situation in Italy was “very serious” and when he was able to return to his homeland he realized that “there was no health protocol”, referring to the fact that quarantine was never mandatory in Mexico.

But he, because of “responsibility” and at 48 years old, decided to lock himself at home. “Being at home did not find many activities,” he recalled, and started watching TikTok videos. Finally, they were encouraged to download the application and experiment with the platform.

Its beginnings

Father Cheke shared that he remembers that his first video was a blessing on the altar of the chapel where he is rector and wore his cassock.

He uploaded it to the digital platform without knowing that it was the beginning of something special. “From having 20 followers multiplied I reached 10,000 in a few hours“, he stressed.

Today, the father dance, sing, interpret with a self-confidence that many “influencers” would like.

For the sole purpose, he said, of draw smiles in the faces of people in these times of uncertainty due to Covid-19, which adds more than 2.3 million infections in Mexico and about 215,000 deaths, being the third nation in the world with the most deaths from coronavirus after the United States and Brazil.

Unstoppable

In one of his most recent videos, the parish priest turns on himself and then, dubbing a dialogue taken from another scene, expresses: “My mother says that for all those who once closed their doors to me, they forgot that while they closed a door for me, God opened the entire universe for me“he affirms while extending his hands towards the sky.

For the religious, his greatest “desire” is show a “young Christ and a living Christ”.

“Tell others also that you can find and God can speak to you through a social network. He can talk to you through a book, a comment, even from a television program, you just have to be attentive, “he said.

Closeness and good humor

Ezekiel emphasized that religion is not at odds with daily life, so he shared that he is very strict in his facet as a vocational religious, but he is also happy because he has always liked be close to people and look for ways to do it.

Without seeking fame, he just wants bring the young and not so young closer to God in a healthy, happy way, and without obligations or ties, he stressed.

For this reason, he shared that a few days ago he visited a Church in his native Tlaxco, Guerrero municipality, and a young man who saw him at the door told him “Father Cheke, I follow you on TikTok”.

And his reaction was of surprise, due to the great impact that social networks have. He has become such a viral character that now has its own label in networks, #ChekeTokers, which has become a trend.

With 97.8 million believers, Mexico is the second country in the world with the most Catholics, after Brazil.