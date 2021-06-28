Father and son clean up Scottish Civil War memorial

In Motherwell’s Duchess Park, just over 20 minutes’ drive from Glasgow, Scotland, stands a monument to the scots from the area that they fought fascism in Spain during the Civil War. A memorial erecting a few years ago that this weekend appeared vandalized with various graffiti. Knowing what happened, Steven McGowan decided to take advantage of it for teach your child to differentiate “right from wrong” and together they left the stone spotless again.

The gesture of this father has earned him a lot of applause and thanks on social networks. Precisely in one of them, on Twitter, is where his friend Zeyn (@ZeynMo) has posted the photos of the cleaning work with the little boy, six years old. As published by the BBC network and can be seen in the photos that circulate on social networks and local media such as The National, on the graffiti you can read r “Franco” and see some symbolss in red and white.

The Police have opened an investigation in this regard to try to find those who carried out an act of vandalism that has been harshly criticized by local politicians. Gillian Mackay, Scottish Green Fellow for Central Scotland, posted that “this graffiti that appears weeks before the annual commemorations is particularly cruel. The nature of the right is worrying. I will be in contact with the committee in the park shortly to see what support they need. ”

For its part, a spokesman for the North Lanarkshire Council has stated that “we are very sad to learn that the Monument to the Spanish Civil War in the Duchess of Hamilton Park in Motherwell has been the subject of atrocious act of vandalism.”

In the now-viral images of the cleaning by Steven McGowan and his son, they are both ‘armed’ with cleaning products to remove graffiti. Once everything is clean, they pose making the gesture with a closed fist in triumph sign after returning the memorial to its original state.

This monument was unveiled in 2013 by the North Lanarkshire No Pasaran Memorial Committee in honor of the 40 local members of the International Brigades who fought in the republican side between 1936 and 1939 and of which 11 died. Every year their struggle is remembered.

On one side of the monument you can read Spain and the date of the conflict (1936 – 1939) and the legend “dedicated to the Volunteers of the North Lanarkshire communities who fought against fascism and in defense of freedom and democracy in the war. Spanish Civil, for peace, freedom and democracy ”. They finish the registration with the Republican slogan “They will not pass!”

