15 minutes. Authorities in the state of Georgia (USA) arrested two white men – father and son – on Thursday accused of killing in February Ahmaud Arbery, a young black man, while playing sports.

The arrest came after a lawyer released a video of the incident Tuesday, which sparked outrage across the country.

Detainees Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, are accused of shooting dead Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in a residential neighborhood in the coastal town of Brunswick on February 23.

In the video, recorded on a cell phone by a McMichael colleague, Arbery is seen jogging down a residential street. Then the young man meets the McMichael’s stopped truck and passes it.

It is at that moment when Travis McMichael, who was the driver, gets armed with Arbery and three shots are heard until the young black man falls down to the ground. His father, also armed, witnessed what happened standing in the truck bed.

According to the McMichael’s statements to the police after the event, they persecuted him and shot him because they believed he was a thief. However, the Arbery family assures that the young man, a former football player, was only playing sports.

“It is a shame that it has taken more than two months to arrest Ahmaud Arbery’s executioners, but better late than never, “family attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement.

Outrage in the US

The broadcast of the video of the incident caused great outrage in the United States, a country where racism continues to be on the agenda.

Despite the confinement measures governing the COVID-19 pandemic, some protests occurred to demand “justice” for Arbery.

Further, US President Donald Trump called the young man’s death “a very sad thing.” For his part, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he saw the video, which he described as “absolutely horrendous.”

Prosecutor Tom Durden announced this week his intention to present him to a grand jury, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation moved ahead Thursday by arresting them for the crimes of murder and aggravated assault.