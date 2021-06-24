Father and son arrested for killing man in Tlalnepantla

MEXICO CITY.- Father and son were arrested for the murder of a man in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico, reported the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).

César and César ‘N’ allegedly murdered the man in the Prensa Nacional neighborhood after an argument, which resulted in him being shot with a firearm.

The attack occurred on Rumbo street when those now detained arrived aboard a Polo-type vehicle.

It may interest you: Shared transport, an alternative to the growing use of the car

The Investigative Police (PDI) carried out various investigations that made it possible to identify the probable murderers and an arrest warrant was released against them, which was completed by elements of the Specialized Homicide Prosecutor of the Toluca Valley.

Father and son were admitted to the Tlalnepantla Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center, where they were left at the disposal of a judge who will determine their legal situation.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr