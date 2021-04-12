FATF will approve regulations in June and judicial setback in favor of Ripple

Key facts:

Argentina’s Bitcoiners go to court to stop central bank data request.

The Spanish Tax Agency will notify 14,600 taxpayers for their operations with bitcoin.

Among the outstanding news this week are the information related to the regulations that the Financial Action Task Force plans to apply in the ecosystem. The regulation, in full discussion during this month, seeks to regulate bitcoin, the rest of the cryptocurrencies, DeFi platforms, P2P markets, stablecoins and digital asset service providers.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin has continued to rise over the course of the week, ranging between 55,000 and more than 60,000 dollars. On average, the pioneer cryptocurrency appreciated by 2.7% in seven days. At the time of writing this article, BTC is trading at USD 59,849, as reflected in the market price of Latin America and Spain, according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

With CriptoNoticias, those interested can keep up to date on the changes in the market prices of bitcoin and ether in relation to their local currency. To do this, they can visit the BTC and ETH Prices section, which has a calculator to make conversions quickly and easily to their national currency.

These are the most outstanding news:

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would formalize its new guidelines on digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) mid-year. The information was released by Dave Jevans, CEO of blockchain intelligence firm CipherTrace, who noted that the FATF will hold several meetings in April and then announce the guidelines on June 15The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) you must disclose internal documents about your position regarding bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, in a legal setback in favor of Ripple Labs Inc. The information came from a hearing that took place on April 6. Apparently, Justice Netburn was not satisfied with the arguments of the attorneys representing the SEC. Given this, Ripple stated that they needed to know what the SEC thinks about bitcoin and ether, and why these cryptocurrencies would not be securities and XRP would. After the favorable ruling for Ripple, the trader Peter Brandt believes that a « crowd madness’ leading the masses to acquire XRP. Think that price could exceed all-time high of USD 3.84 achieved in 2018. The CEO of the company, Brad Garlinghouse, declared on April 1 that the company maintains positive expectations about the course of the legal process.In the United States, Anders Brownworth, architect of payment systems of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston revealed that the prototype of the central bank digital currency (CBDC) or digital dollar in which the agency works, will have its similarities with bitcoin. Although he will also keep his distances, because it will seek to solve some problems such as financial exclusion and improve the scalability offered by the current system.A new bitcoin mutual fund (BTC) was launched in Canada with a special focus on retail or retail investors. The CI Bitcoin Fund is already available in the market for traders, who can participate with contributions from 500 US or Canadian dollars. In its prospectus, the company explained that the fund indirectly invests in bitcoin Through the CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, a judicial appeal known as Habeas Data was filed on April 5 before a national court against the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA). The action attempts to stop the entity’s data collection on operations related to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The lawsuit seeks to pressure the bank to eliminate the information collected or, failing that, that the data is not linked to specific users. Meanwhile, in Spain, the Tax Agency will notify 14,600 taxpayers for their operations with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The notices are part of the 2020 Income Campaign that began on Wednesday, April 7 and will run until June 30 of this year, the developer and co-founder of the Ethereum network, Vitalik Buterin, proposed limit the number of validator nodes active in version 2.0 of the network. The programmer indicated that currently more than 100,000 validators have been registered in the Beacon Chain, the first step for Ethereum 2.0, but that the figure could theoretically reach about four million nodes. A number that, in his opinion, could be harmful.

If you want to know the meaning of several words in the crypto world terminology, you can consult them in the extensive CryptoNews Glossary.

AMA (Ask Me Anything): acronym in English for “ask me anything.” AMAs are events held on social networks by a public figure of the ecosystem, who is available on that platform (usually Reddit) for a certain period of time to answer everything the community wants to ask.

Cryptotutorial of the week:

There are tools that help calculate the profitability of bitcoin and ether mining, such as Whattomine. In this tutorial you will learn to use this tool not only to know how much you will earn according to your mining team, but it will allow you to know details such as what is the best algorithm to mine cryptocurrencies according to your hashrate, how much is the cost of electricity consumption that your equipment has approximately and how this affects the final profitability, along with much more data.