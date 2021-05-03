FATF Makes Small Crypto Platforms Easy Prey for Big Players

Compartir

Source: Adobe / Vasilev Evgenii

As the crypto industry grows, it is bound to attract more regulatory attention. The truth of this assumption was highlighted in March, when the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) released an update for its guidance related to money laundering risks posed by cryptocurrencies.

There is nothing particularly surprising in this update, which mostly expanded the definition of virtual assets (VA) and virtual asset service providers (VASP) to include more of the general crypto ecosystem (e.g. stablecoins, peer-to-peer transactions) . However, observers have noted that the FATF guidelines could have a negative impact on the competitiveness and inclusiveness of the international crypto industry, to the extent that it may be easier for larger companies to meet increasing numbers. strict guidelines than smaller startups.

This is also the view taken by a variety of industry players who spoke to Cryptonews.com, who said that compliance costs are more affordable for established companies. That said, the principles of proportionality indicate that smaller companies in developing countries may not have to maintain the same standards as others.

FATF guidelines impose barriers to entry

What recently noted the founder of the Blockchain Association of Kenya , Michael Kimani, the (updated) FATF guidelines are likely to give established and larger companies a competitive advantage:

The best may be partnerships with compliant foreign crypto companies, then working to customize front-end products for… https://t.co/KFFugtFeci – Kioneki (@pesa_africa)

This type of view is shared by players across the industry, and Dr. Scott Grob of ACAMS (Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists) tells Cryptonews.com that the FATF guidance will target both VASPs and small and large crypto companies, regardless of Talla.

“Unfortunately, many smaller crypto firms and VASPs will have a difficult time integrating these anti-financial crime requirements into their systems and finding the technical resources to maintain them,” he said.

Not only exchanges in developing countries and smaller markets may have issues with guidelines, but also customers.

“Adoption and application of the FATF guidance can be costly on the one hand and unattractive to clients seeking privacy on the other. Therefore, it is reasonable to believe that most exchanges, wallet providers and custody platforms are not pleased to adopt the guide, ”said Or Lokay, vice president of the crypto consultancy. Bittax .

Since the FATF guidelines will be implemented differently according to the specific laws of each jurisdiction, companies from certain nations may find it easier than others.

“VASPs operating in multiple jurisdictions will be under increased scrutiny and will need stronger internal controls, systems to [conozca a su cliente (KYC)], detection and better resources, ”said Scott Grob.

“Subsequently, the larger VASPs with simpler operating models to suit regulatory jurisdictions, such as Singapore and Japan, will benefit the most.”

Basically, rising costs will inevitably result in some smaller startups going out of the market. Hence the concern that the guidelines may affect diversity and inclusion.

“Since the guide requires VASPs to collect additional specific information about customers and transactions (including but not limited to the ‘travel rule’), compliance with the guide is likely to result in additional costs for VASPs. In general, higher compliance costs can create barriers to entry, ”said Robin Newnham, Head of Policy Analysis at Alliance for Financial Inclusion .

O Lokay pointed out that, according to data from Thomson Reuters , established financial institutions “spend up to $ 500 million a year on KYC and customer due diligence, and the average annual spend is $ 48 million.” This provides some indication of the scale of manpower and resources required to comply with regulations, and of the fact that regulation tends to lead to at least some degree of consolidation.

Just guidelines, but …

The important point to note about the FATF guidelines is that they are just that – guidelines. That is, while they establish best practices to identify and mitigate money laundering (AML), combat the risks related to the financing of terrorism (CFT), they are not legally binding.

“While such guidance is not binding, it can be expected to significantly influence the legal, political and regulatory approaches of national authorities, as well as the way countries are evaluated to determine technical compliance and the effectiveness of their actions. AML-CFT regimes as part of Mutual Assessments, ”Newnham explained.

In other words, while each national jurisdiction is expected to implement the guidelines, each has a certain degree of flexibility to implement them according to its current infrastructures, practices, and resources.

“How the guidance is adapted at the national level can vary considerably depending on the different capacity of jurisdictions to develop appropriate policy approaches, and the extent to which jurisdictions regulate VASPs only from an AML-CFT perspective, or adopt a more holistic view of the regulation and supervision of the VA / VASP sector, ”he said.

Additionally, Newham added that the FATF guidelines, like most other financial regulations, are designed to be implemented proportionally to the level of risk in each jurisdiction.

“If the principle of proportionality in regulation is properly applied, such financial regulations should not be to the detriment of smaller companies in developing countries,” he told Cryptonews.com.

On the other hand, while there is a risk that the FATF recommendations will result in the price foreclosure of some companies, most commentators acknowledge that some international regulation is inevitably needed to curb money laundering and criminal activity.

An effective channel

“In the long term, meeting global AML-CFT standards, while imposing immediate additional costs for VASPs, could also provide benefits by increasing the industry’s reputation and widespread adoption,” Newham said.

At the same time, the situation can be improved by giving developing economies a greater role in formulating regulations and guidelines.

“While the FATF-style regional body (FSRB) system provides an effective channel for disseminating the FATF standards and guidance to developing countries, as well as a mechanism to assess their subsequent implementation of the standards, there is still room to strengthen the voice and participation of developing countries in the standard-setting process itself, including through representative networks of the Global South such as the Alliance for Financial Inclusion, ”Newham added.

Scott Grob also recommends a number of measures that, if implemented, would facilitate greater inclusion by making it easier for developing economies to introduce regulations.

These include the promotion of “digital identification and documentation that can be used for remote onboarding at a financial institution or VASP”, the introduction of “public utility applications and services that promote interoperability and sharing” and the reduction of ” incorporation costs and regulations “inherent in the KYC guidelines.

However, without such measures, we can still hope that the advent of regulations will help accelerate consolidation in the crypto industry. And as we all know, consolidation and centralization are the opposite of what crypto is supposedly about.

