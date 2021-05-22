“Fate marks us moments to show that we can”

05/22/2021

On at 22:54 CEST

EFE

The Atlético de Madrid coach expressed this Saturday, after proclaiming himself champion of the League with a victory in Valladolid, that “destiny” has “marked important moments” for the rojiblanco team “to show that it can” and “that power is not always ends up winning, but work. “

A difficult year

The Argentine recognized that it was “a difficult, tough season, with the complex world, with society, with the difficulties that we had to live with in a whole year where the coronavirus hit, friends, family, fans of various teams died,” but despite everything “this year Atlético appears.” And he said that it was no coincidence: “Fate has marked important moments for us to show that it can be done and that power does not always end up winning, but the job wins,” he told the media.

The Cholo He also had time to thank the work done: “I am happy for a lot of people. The first feeling that comes to me in a year so complex, so difficult, with many family and friends who died, fans of Atlético de Madrid and others teams, Atlético de Madrid is champion. It’s different, because it was a difficult year, like our history, like our goals always met, it cost us a lot … This is one of the best years to become champions, “explained the Argentine coach. .

“Hopefully we have been able to give joy to a lot of people who surely in all this time have had a very bad time,” the Argentine coach had said earlier, who stressed that in a year like this he won the Athletic “And that has a brand, it speaks of the club and the team being made of something else,” he added.

Thankful to everyone for everything

He also spoke of “a lot of footballers who gave their all.” “I thank those who have been able to count on them less for the respect and respect for the team, because without them you cannot reach the goal, which is to win,” said Simeone, who also influenced the “enormous” work behind him so that Atlético de Madrid has left league champion.

“The physical trainers, the physios, the analysts, my assistants, the press people, the club employees … There are many people who work every day looking for the club to improve. I got together with all the physios, with the people who receive you at the entrance, who are very important, because they are the first to see the footballers, “he explained.

The secret of the wardrobe

And he told an interiority of the locker room: “I told them, ‘now, instead of saying good morning, let’s say we are going to be champions.’ And every day from five days ago until today the players are received like this. We were lucky . We were able to reach the goal “, continued the coach, who recalled that the most complex moment of the course was after the 1-1 with the Betis, when he spoke of resisting. “And the resistance was present in the team.”

“It is not easy to win at Atlético de Madrid, but when you win you enjoy more,” added the coach, who pointed out that this Saturday, after 1-0 against, his team “came out demonized” in the second “for the title, to find what he wanted. “A great goal from strap“and then the 1-2 by Luis Suárez, the main protagonist of the title.

Praise to Suárez

“I did not discover anything with the area Suarez (said such expression before the game against Osasuna, on the penultimate round), I was lucky. Suárez is a man, he is a scorer, a challenging guy, a guy who, given the departure of an extraordinary club like Barcelona, ​​wants to continue showing that he is in force, “he said.

“The team helped him and got involved in something that is how he lives in this club, he felt very comfortable, very well and that is why he ended up having a fantastic season, with a lot of footballers in a year for the club’s history”, he continued.

He also spoke of Angel Correa, author of 1-1: “I’ve been telling you for a long time that you have to score a toe goal, you play futsal, you dribble and you don’t give the goalkeeper time to react. He ended up having an extraordinary season. His arrival at The national team makes me very happy because they deserve it, because they worked, they knew how to suffer and grow day by day from humility. And you have to take care of those people because there aren’t many in the world.