Fatal heartbreak: they presume that a student from the Bronx jumped into Niagara Falls after breaking up with her boyfriend

Saniyya Dennis, a Bronx native and Buffalo State College (NY) student who disappeared two weeks ago, may have jumped from Niagara Falls after her boyfriend broke up with her, authorities said yesterday.

Dennis, adolescent of 19 years, she was last seen leaving her college dorm on April 24. “It looks like this poor girl took her own life,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference yesterday.

On the day she disappeared, Dennis had an argument with her boyfriend that led to him breaking up with her, added prosecutor Flynn. Apparently In the following hours she called the unidentified man, who was in New York City, 59 times., but he didn’t answer.

She then texted him saying she planned to kill herself: “I’m so sick of my own life and living it,” she wrote, according to CBS4. “I’ve finally had enough.”

Flynn said Dennis was “Affected by the rupture” and later he contacted another friend in New York City, and he also told him that he was planning to commit suicide.

Dennis too texted his mother from Niagara Falls, telling her that he would call her the next day, but then texted a friend stating that she would not see him next summer, Flynn said.

Police hounds recognized the teenager’s scent during an April 30 search in and around Goat Island in Niagara, said Flynn, where the young woman had been caught on video five days earlier.

“There is a possibility that we will never find a body”, Flynn lamented, adding that Dennis could have been trapped in the “jagged rocks” near the famous and strong Niagara Falls.

The teenager’s parents had demanded answers last week about why more was not being done to find the girl. mechanical engineering student missing, the New York Post reported. The family is offering up to $ 10,000 reward for clues in this case. Anyone with information should call 911 or the University Police (716-8783166).

