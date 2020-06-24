Negative energies can accumulate in the home without us realizing it, but with the help of coarse salt you can absorb and eliminate them completely.

June 24, 20209: 41 AM

Have you not noticed that sometimes in your home, without knowing why there are fights or you breathe a rather heavy environment? If you have felt this way, there may be many negative energies accumulated.

To eliminate them you can do a cleaning with fat salt, which helps absorb and eliminate them forever from your home.

According to feng shui scholars, the fat salt it is used to eliminate bad energies and to facilitate the vital energy, chi, to flow more easily.

The first thing you have to do is in the bucket that you regularly use to soak the mop on your floors, fill it with water and add plenty fat salt.

Then clean your floor as usual, trying to do it from the inside to the outside of the house. Discard the remaining water.

Now, in the corners of your house, place a handful of sea salt and leave it there for 48 hours. Then sweep it up and throw it away. For best results, if you want, add a little saffron to the Salt.