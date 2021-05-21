Fat? Luis Miguel could have ex garibaldi as a coach

Fat? Luis Miguel could have ex garibaldi as coach | Instagram

The “ex garibaldi“, Charly López was approached by the cameras recently where he was questioned about some strong controversies around the singerLuis Miguel, who he hinted at looks a “little careless”, even reiterated that he himself could be his coach.

“He is one of the best, but he should take care” said the “former garibaldi”, when questioned about Luis Miguel, in the middle of an interview, where he said, “would be the personal trainer of the”Sun of Mexico“.

The only thing I would tell you is to take care of yourself, to go on a diet, to be chin … “, said the businessman before the cameras of the” Sale el Sol “program.

In the same way, he pointed out that he should have a healthier diet and even he could train him and get him fit in a “very short time”, he says since “LuisMi” has everything to continue being the “Sun” and continue as several stars. international

I see Ricky Martin and Chayanne whole and Luis Miguel apart is handsome, that is, put him to exercise, if not I train you carnally, you already know that I exercise. I would train him happy with life, he assured

Charly López, was one of the guests at a recent celebration in honor of Sergio Mayer, where, when approached by the cameras, some controversies of Luis Miguel came to the fore: The Series, which he emphasized above all, applauded that the “star king “will finally tell his life.

Also, the former partner of Sergio Mayer in “Garibaldi” highlighted his admiration for the interpreter of “Hasta que me indires”.

I applaud what he is doing right now, that he takes Luis Miguel out, as he is, and we are all getting to know him, “he is terrific. He is our number one artist, he commented.

Charly López was one of the first artists to make up the famous group that performed hits like “La Ventanita” or “Banana”, among others.

López, who joined forces with Paty Manterola, Xavier Ortiz, Sergio Mayer, Pilar Montenegro, Katia Llanos, Luisa Fernánda Lozano and Víctor Noriega, all of whom achieved fame during this time.

In the same way, taking advantage of the moment, the press did not miss an opportunity to question him about Luis Miguel’s alleged sentimental relationship with Paty Manterola, as exposes the Netflix fiction, of which he hinted, he had no knowledge of the subject.

Ah cab … did Paty say it? Oh g0l0sa my Paty, I did not know that I had it very guarded, I know that there was a good friendship but not that they were walking, if Paty said it how good, but I never saw them.

He also reiterated that on several occasions they met Luis Miguel at the airport due to his various work commitments.

There was no relationship, we did run into Luis Miguel at the airports, because he brought his private plane and we too, due to the pace of work.

The former partner of Manterola and Ortíz, Charly López, would confirm that he never knew that there was a relationship between the “star king” of music and his former partner, Paty Manterola, although there was a friendship, the businessman would point out, since in addition he points out they got on his plane to talk.

We got to get on his plane with him to talk before taking off, but I never saw that there was a relationship with Paty, he argued.

Regarding the reference to Paty Manterola in the plot, Charly suggested that he does not directly say the name of the girl who supposedly refers to the member of the group, for which he even commented “it could be Pilar Montenegro, since she and Paty, they were the only two brunettes in Garibaldi. ”