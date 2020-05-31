With two technical courses (HR and Administration) launched in March this year, the FAT Technical School had to look for ways to keep students interested in learning without interrupting face-to-face classes during the Covid-19 pandemic. Faced with the challenge, the option was for the development of a hybrid model of face-to-face meetings mediated by technology, with extra-class activities, uses of virtual learning rooms and availability of content that led to the success of the undertaking.

“We have been through a very big challenge in teaching and in the job market, and we need to reinvent ourselves quickly to meet the needs of classes, ensuring the quality of teaching to students,” says coordinator Marino Alves. “All meetings are recorded and the teachers are close to the students. We did many welcoming actions”, he adds

In this format, even those who have limited Internet access and computers in their homes, can keep up. “We even have a student who attends classes only on weekends and often manages to get better grades than the class average”, she points out. With a thousand hours of duration (in the case of the Administration Technician), FAT’s technical courses were designed to be 80% face-to-face and 20% distance and seek to prepare students for the job market, meeting the market demand. That is why, even in the midst of the pandemic, student participation is surprising.

“Some lost their source of income and the FAT Foundation provided scholarships. In general, our students are from the C / D class who want to be trained to enter the job market soon. Most of them are in current high school and do the technical course as a complement. , but some have already completed high school “, emphasizes Alves.

The student at the FAT Technical School, Evanilson Santos Santana, 20, is among those enrolled in the first class of the Technical course in Human Resources. Because he has a full-time workload, he says there is little extra time to study, but he is able to schedule himself to actively participate in online classes, finding time for reviews on the weekends. “Given the moment we are living in, the Technical School FAT looked for ways to continue learning through online classes, in the comfort of home, fulfilling the scheduled dates, with dynamic and interactive classes”, he says.

According to the coordinator of the courses, the job market will undergo a transformation, and it is necessary for the professional to further specialize in his career, with a holistic view and improving his emotional and relational intelligence, in addition to technical and human skills, making a difference in their areas of expertise. “Our experience of teaching mediated by technology has been very good, breaking down barriers of relationship. We believe that our students, after this period of social distance, will certainly be more prepared for the new moment in the job market”, he points out.

The FAT Foundation intends to expand its offer of courses. For the second semester, new HR and Administration classes will be opened and, in 2021, the IT course will be launched. The institution’s plans also include training courses in company and in partnerships with city halls in the interior of São Paulo. “Our plans did not change during the pandemic, they were only postponed”, concludes Alves.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra